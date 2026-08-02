Oba Femi added another signature victory to his growing resume by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of night one of WWE SummerSlam inside Hell in a Cell.

The decisive victory marked another milestone for the reigning powerhouse, as Femi handed Lesnar his first-ever loss inside Hell in a Cell. Prior to Saturday night’s showdown, “The Beast Incarnate” had been undefeated in the structure with a 2-0 record.

The finish came after Lesnar attempted to use a steel chair, only for Femi to punch it out of his hands before delivering a thunderous Fall From Grace for the pinfall victory.

The match itself was a grueling battle, with Femi surviving an incredible amount of punishment. The rising star kicked out of three F5s and even managed to stay alive after Lesnar drove him into the exposed ring boards with a Tombstone Piledriver before ultimately overcoming the former WWE Champion.

Following the match, Lesnar showed respect to his longtime rival by embracing Femi and telling him he is the future of WWE. Speaking with Jackie Redmond during his post-match interview on the entrance stage, Femi admitted he didn’t expect the endorsement from Lesnar but said the respect was mutual.

The SummerSlam victory capped off the trilogy between the two stars. Femi first defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, prompting Lesnar’s apparent retirement before he returned to gain revenge with a win at WWE Clash in Italy, setting the stage for the Hell in a Cell rubber match at SummerSlam.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.