Oba Femi is 17 days away from making history.

And he wants pro wrestling fans to know it.

The NXT North American Champion surfaced on social media ahead of Tuesday night’s NXT on USA Network show from Orlando, FL. to boast approaching the record for longest-reigning NXT North American Champion of all-time.

At 252 days as reigning NXT North American Champion, Femi is only 17 days away from the record.

Wes Lee currently holds the record as longest NXT North American Champion in history at 260 days.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.