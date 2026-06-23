This week’s episode of WWE Raw closed with a major championship shake-up, but the action didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling.

In the show’s main event, Seth Rollins and the returning Joe Hendry played pivotal roles in helping The Street Profits dethrone The Vision to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championship. The title change capped off a chaotic night and sent the London crowd home buzzing.

However, tensions escalated after Raw went off the air.

Following the broadcast, members of The Vision stormed back to the ring and launched an attack on Rollins. The numbers game appeared to be too much until NXT standout Oba Femi made his way to the ring to even the odds.

What followed quickly became a viral moment among fans in attendance.

With the ring cleared, Femi and Bron Breakker found themselves standing face-to-face in a showdown between two of WWE’s most physically dominant rising stars. The confrontation soon erupted into a brief brawl before Breakker and Austin Theory ultimately backed away from the fight.

The post-show segment concluded with Rollins and Femi standing tall together in the ring, celebrating after sending their rivals retreating and giving fans one final memorable moment to close out the night.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.