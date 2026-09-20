WWE has finalized the lineup for the September 26 Worlds Collide special.

The upcoming event will once again bring together talent from WWE and AAA, with stars from Raw, SmackDown, NXT and AAA scheduled to compete.

The final additions to the card were confirmed during the September 19 episode of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX.

The show will be headlined by a six-man tag team match featuring CM Punk, AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio against Omos, Dominik Mysterio and J.D. McDonagh.

WWE also announced that Oba Femi will make a special appearance at the event.

The complete Worlds Collide lineup is as follows:

* CM Punk, El Grande Americano & Rey Mysterio vs. Omos, Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh

* Lucha Brothers (Penta & Rey Fenix) vs. Perros del Mal (Daga & Berto) (w/ Karmen Petrovic & Angel)

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: La Catalina (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

* AAA World Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way: Axiom vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Je’Von Evans vs. E.K. Prosper

* Las Tóxicas (Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla) vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

* Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel

* Mr. Iguana, La Parka, Adelicious & Mascarita Sagrada vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes & Myka Lockwood (w/ Jackson Drake)

* Oba Femi to make a special appearance

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live WWE Worlds Collide Results coverage.