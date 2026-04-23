Oba Femi is known for being the new “Ruler” on the scene on the WWE main roster.

He’s also known for the mystery surrounding his personal life has officially been cracked wide open.

As someone who keeps things extremely private, “The Ruler” had fans speculating for a while about the woman by his side.

But that guessing game is now over.

Briell Brielle has now publicly revealed herself as Femi’s girlfriend, confirming the relationship in a very public way on Instagram.

Brielle marked Femi’s birthday with a heartfelt post featuring multiple photos and videos of the couple together. She also included a message that left little doubt about where things stand between them.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite human,” she wrote. “My favorite gym partner and person to JINX. We’ve grown so much love. Love life with you today and everyday afterwards. Wish my man a Happy Birthdayyyy Oba Femi of WWE.”

Femi would go on to respond from his official WWE Instagram account.

“Aye that’s me,” he replied in the comments. “Thank you baby.”