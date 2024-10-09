WWE NXT Superstar Oba Femi believes he and WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER could make “poetry” in the ring.

During a recent appearance on the “Going Ringside” podcast, the former NXT North American Title expressed his belief that the two men could put on a banger. He said,

“That’s what everybody is expecting, but it’s going to be more than that. If me and GUNTHER got in the same ring, it’s going to be poetry. It’s not going to be mindless chops. There is going to be a lot more to it.”

On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Oba Femi’s NXT North American Title reign came to an end after he was bested by Tony D’Angelo.