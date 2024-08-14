The WWE NXT North American Championship will be on-the-line next Tuesday night.

Following a successful title defense on the August 13 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., Oba Femi is ready for another one already.

WWE released a post-show digital exclusive after the NXT on USA show from 8/13, which featured Femi issuing another open challenge to anyone on the WWE NXT or WWE main roster to face him inside the squared circle.

“Another successful title defense,” Femi stated in the video, which WWE shared via their official Instagram page (see below). “With all due respect to Otis, he couldn’t get the job done tonight.”

Femi continued, “I challenge anyone from NXT and anyone from the main roster to come here and give me a challenge. Because if Otis couldn’t do it, I don’t think anyone can.”

For what it’s worth, Alpha Academy’s Otis claims he isn’t done yet with the WWE NXT North American Champion after coming up short against Oba Femi on the 8/13 show.