There are a lot of GOAT categories in the world of pro wrestling.

Heading into WrestleMania 42, Oba Femi and Jacob Fatu were asked about some of them while speaking with IGN (see video below).

“My GOAT wrestling storyline would automatically have to be the Bloodline saga,” Femi said when asked for his GOAT storyline. “Lasted three years, very entertaining to watch. Members came in and out. Great story.”

Jacob Fatu thought similarly, specifically pointing to the era that featured Sami Zayn as the ‘Honorary Uce.’

“The GOAT storyline, I wish I was a part of,” Fatu said. “Probably when Sami was in the Bloodline. I mean, I kind of was a part of it, right? Because I was a part of the bloodline. Yeah, I wasn’t a part of it with them, yeah. But it was probably there because that one was real, real entertaining on that.”

When it comes to GOAT entrances, Femi went with a classic, picking The Undertaker.

Fatu went a different route.

“My GOAT for the WWE entrance,” Fatu began. “It’s the Boogeyman, baby. For sure it’s the Boogeyman.”

The two also weighed in with their picks for GOAT John Cena moments.

“My greatest Cena moment would have to be when he single-handedly vanquished the Nexus,” Femi said. “All by himself. That has to be the greatest moment ever. Super Cena for the win!”

Fatu went with a more personal touch pick.

“Man, when I met John Cena with my oldest son at a house show in Los Angeles, California,” Fatu began. “Man, one of the dopest to ever do it, you know what I mean? So shout out to Cena man, Cenation, baby.”

Oba Femi faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 this weekend, while Jacob Fatu battles Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match.