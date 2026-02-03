“The Ruler” has arrived.

And he’s still without an official weekly home.

Oba Femi made his official WWE Raw debut on Monday night, following up a dominant showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble over the weekend with more utter dominance in the form of an unadvertised beatdown of The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar on the February 2 episode of WWE Raw in Philadelphia, PA.

During the appearance, Michael Cole pointed out that Femi is still a “free agent,” with Raw and SmackDown GM’s Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis fighting to acquire his services.

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of the segment:

Oba Femi Beats Down The War Raiders We then get the ring entrance for The War Raiders. From there, the show returns live and we see a shot of the Xfinity Mobile Arena from outside. Back live, Erik and Ivar are in the ring awaiting their opponents. The theme for Oba Femi hits. The crowd goes nuts as the former WWE NXT World Champion makes his way out after a strong showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend. The commentators are confused why Oba Femi is coming out instead of opponents for The War Raiders. Fans chant “Oba! Oba!” in Goldberg-style as “The Ruler” heads to the ring. Cole says Femi is still a free agent with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis trying to sign him. Femi comes to the ring with a look of conquer in his eyes. The War Raiders don’t wait. So they charge him. Femi, who eliminated the first five men in the Rumble on Saturday, beats down Erik and Ivar by himself. He hits his massive Fall from Grace powerbomb and leaves them laying. That’s that. The show moves on from there.

If interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 2/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.