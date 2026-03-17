“The Beast Incarnate” asked.

“The Beast Incarnate” received.

In his last appearance in WWE, Brock Lesnar appeared on WWE Raw with Paul Heyman to issue an open challenge for a match at WrestleMania 42.

On Monday night, it looks like he got his answer.

During an eventful opening segment on the March 16 episode of WWE Raw at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX., Seth Rollins came out with dozens of mystery masked men to kick off the show.

As he gloated about attacking Paul Heyman, “The Oracle” himself emerged with his face looking like he was just in a horrendous car wreck.

Heyman looked scared to speak, but eventually did, telling Rollins he was “f’ing” with him because Rollins “f’d” with him. He says by now he knows, “F.A.F.O.” He says that four more times and on the last one says, “F.A.F…5!”

Brock Lesnar’s theme hit.

As the monstrous WWE veteran made his way to the ring, dozens of masked men prepared for a fight.

And they got one.

Kind of.

Lesnar manhandled each of the masked men with ease until he was alone in the ring with Rollins. As fans chanted “Holy sh*t!” the lights in the building went out.

When they came back on, the familiar sounds of Oba Femi’s theme hit. The former WWE NXT World Champion made his way to the ring. Rollins exited the ring. As Lesnar turned, Femi hoisted him up, Undertaker “Last Ride” style, and nearly power-bombed him through the ring with his “Fall From Grace” finisher.

To make things even crazier, Femi then put his foot on Lesnar’s chest as he was laid out and looked up at the WrestleMania sign hanging in the rafters as Michael Cole and Corey Graves mentioned on commentary how Lesnar’s open challenge appears to have just been answered.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

.@WWERollins and a sea of Masked Men are HERE! 👀 pic.twitter.com/ShC3NdXJKD — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026

FA F5 😱 BROCK LESNAR IS CLEARING OUT EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/TS3dV0vjCk — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2026