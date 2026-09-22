Oba Femi has put The Vision on notice following his appearance on the September 21 episode of WWE Raw.

Je’Von Evans went one-on-one with Bron Breakker in an impromptu singles match on the show, but the bout ended in a no contest after The Vision interfered and attacked Evans.

Femi eventually made his way to the ring to even the odds, at one point using Evans as a projectile against members of the faction.

Speaking in a WWE digital exclusive following the brawl, Femi explained why he believes The Vision can be taken down.

“When it comes down to it, The Vision is too blind to see. They’re all bullies. They’re not visionaries. They’re nothing. No leader, no mission, no direction. That’s how I take them out.”

Evans then turned his attention toward the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, where he will compete in the men’s ladder match.

“Same. Money in the Bank. Youngest Money in the Bank winner of all time. It’s going to happen. October 10th, New Orleans, guess what? We outside! … With Oba.”