The main event for the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show is set.

At the WWE NXT Deadline 2025 premium live event on December 6 in San Antonio, TX., the opening match of the evening saw Oba Femi defeat Ricky Saints to recapture the NXT World Championship.

With the victory, per the announcement on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Oba Femi will now move on to face Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at next weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Also scheduled for the 12/13 show is John Cena vs. Gunther in Cena’s WWE retirement match, as well as Bayley vs. Sol Ruca.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints match from the 12/6 WWE NXT Deadline show:

Ricky Saints (c) vs. Oba Femi (WWE NXT Championship) Saints goes after the left leg of Femi after the bell rings. Femi flings Saints across the ring. Femi tells Saints to bring it. Saints plays a cat and mouse game. Saints ducks a clothesline from Femi. Saints applies an arm-bar. Femi with a Delayed BackBreaker. Femi kicks Saints in the gut. Femi applies a wrist lock. Femi with two arm-ringers. Femi punches Saints in the back. Saints kicks Femi in the gut. Femi answers with a gut punch. Femi drops Saints with a shoulder tackle. Femi poses for the crowd. Femi with The Snake Eyes. Saints clings onto the top rope. Femi goes for The F5, but Saints lands back on his feet. Saints with a CodeBreaker on the left shoulder of Femi. Saints with The Old School. Saints poses for the crowd. Femi reverses out of the irish whip from Saints. Saints slides under Femi’s legs. Femi blocks the drop toe hold. Saints clips the back of Femi’s left knee. Saints stomps on Femi’s back. Femi avoids The Sliding Boot. Femi goes for The Chokeslam, but Saints lands back on his feet. Saints kicks Femi in the face. Saints with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Saints with forearm shivers. Femi reverses out of the irish whip from Saints. Femi catches Saints in mid-air. Femi with a BackBreaker. Femi with The Military Press Slam. Femi follows that with a falling sledge. Femi puts his knee on the back of Saints neck. Femi rocks Saints with a forearm smash. Femi with a Vertical Toss for a two count. Saints slaps the left shoulder of Femi. Femi kicks Saints in the chest. Femi with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Femi uppercuts Saints. Femi punches Saints. Femi clotheslines the back of Saints neck. Femi starts doing push ups. Femi drives his knee into Saints back. Femi applies a top wrist lock. Saints with a straight right hand. Femi punches Saints in the back for a two count. Saints kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Femi transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count. Saints wants more punishment. Femi goes for a Bodyslam, but Saints lands back on his feet. Saints dropkicks the left knee of Femi. Saints with a Sliding Boot. Saints with a Running Back Elbow. Saints follows that with The Old School Hurricanrana. Saints Spears Femi for a two count. Femi drives his knee into the midsection of Saints. Femi goes for a PowerBomb, but Saints lands back on his feet. Femi with a big forearm smash. Femi whips Saints across the ring. Saints with a Rebound Lariat. Femi goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Saints counters with The Stunner for a two count. Saints applies The Guillotine Choke. Femi refuses to quit. Femi dumps Saints ribs first on the top rope. Saints sends Femi tumbling to the floor. Saints lands The Suicide Dive. Femi gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Saints drops Femi with The Famouser for a two count. Saints and Femi are trading back and forth shots. Saints with forearm shivers. Femi with two clotheslines. Femi blocks a boot from Saints. Femi delivers his combination offense. Femi sends Saints to the corner. Femi with a Running Uppercut. Femi goes for The Big Ending, but Saints lands back on his feet. Saints with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Femi avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Femi with The Big Ending for a two count. Saints sends Femi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Femi slaps Saints in the chest. Saints side steps Femi shoulder first into the steel ring steps. Saints nails Femi with The Tornado DDT on the ring steps. Saints rolls Femi back into the ring. Saints hits The Revolution DDT for a two count. Femi denies The Roshambo. Femi connects with The Fall From Grace for a two count. Femi plants Saints with The Fall From Grace to pickup the victory. After the match, Femi shakes hands with Saints. Winner and NEW WWE NXT Champion: Oba Femi

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

