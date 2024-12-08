Oba Femi has returned to WWE NXT.
During Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, Femi made his way to the ring to replace Eddy Thorpe, who had been pulled from the match earlier in the day.
Femi hit a toss powerbomb on Wes Lee with Frazer having to make a save. The finish came when Frazer hit a top rope cutter on Femi but the time ran out at 25:00 to give Femi the win with 3 falls.
Oba Femi will now go on to face whoever the NXT World Champion is at NXT New Year’s Evil.
You can check out some highlights from the match below:
