Oba Femi has returned to WWE NXT.

During Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, Femi made his way to the ring to replace Eddy Thorpe, who had been pulled from the match earlier in the day.

Femi hit a toss powerbomb on Wes Lee with Frazer having to make a save. The finish came when Frazer hit a top rope cutter on Femi but the time ran out at 25:00 to give Femi the win with 3 falls.

Oba Femi will now go on to face whoever the NXT World Champion is at NXT New Year’s Evil.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

BUSINESS JUST PICKED UP! 😱 OBA FEMI IS IN THE IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE!! 🤯#WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/4YVcouPXT0 — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2024

