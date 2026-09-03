Oba Femi believes even the most dominant wrestlers need to show some vulnerability.

During an interview with ABC 33/40 (see video below), Femi discussed balancing his intimidating presence with the personality he displays in the ring. The WWE Raw star said he has never been a fan of characters who appear unbeatable and have no recognizable weaknesses.

“Well, I think that stems from my disdain of characters who are too strong. I’ve never liked them,” Femi said. “I think if you’re too strong and you have no weaknesses and you’re just all that, then nobody cares.”

In Femi’s view, audiences have less reason to become invested in someone who can seemingly overcome every challenge without difficulty.

“If you can do all things, then when you do something, well, you can do all things, who cares?” he continued. “So, I’m not afraid to show personality and be a human being.”

Despite being presented as a dominant force, Femi said it remains important for him to show the human side of his character.

“Even though you’re superhuman, you’re still human within all that,” Femi added. “So, that’s how I think about that.”

Femi also reflected on his main-event match against Brock Lesnar on the first night of WWE SummerSlam. After the match, Lesnar surprisingly returned to the ring and endorsed Femi as WWE’s next big thing.

The moment caught Femi—and seemingly everyone working backstage—completely off guard.

“I remember him, I see him on his wide back walking away. I’m like, ‘Wow, that was tough,’” Femi recalled. “And then I see him spin the block. I’m like, ‘Oh man, what’s going on? What do we have now?’”

Femi admitted he was immediately on guard when Lesnar began making his way back toward the ring, as he had no idea what was coming next.

“And then he walks back and I’m on guard,” Femi said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, it could be anything,’ and then he comes in and it’s this big endorsement, very out of character for him, and it’s a huge moment.”

Femi appreciated Lesnar going beyond simply putting him over during their match and explicitly identifying him as someone capable of leading WWE into the future.

“So, I’m happy that he trusted enough in his choice to even come back and not just implicitly tell them through the match, but explicitly say, ‘This is our guy.’”

According to Femi, Lesnar’s decision was not something that had been planned or communicated to the production team beforehand.

“Nobody saw it coming,” Femi revealed. “The camera guys, everybody was taken aback. Everybody was surprised that in the 25-year career of Brock Lesnar, he’s never done anything like that.”

Lesnar announced his retirement from professional wrestling just a few days later, adding further significance to his endorsement of Femi.

Femi will now face Bron Breakker at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event this weekend in a battle between two stars widely viewed as the future of the company.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to take place on September 6, 2026, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.