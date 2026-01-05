=Oba Femi is coming soon.

Following his impressive outing against Cody Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, it has been confirmed that the WWE NXT World Champion is officially headed to the WWE main roster as part of the blue brand on WWE SmackDown every Friday night. The vignettes promoting his official arrival began airing on the first WWE SmackDown show of 2026 this past Friday night.

During a recent interview with BBC Sport, the rising WWE Superstar addressed the origins of his character, and how he is an inspiration for young kids and fans in Africa.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On being an inspiration to young kids and fans in Africa: “I grew up a fan, and I was like man, I would kill to be a wrestler, you know? But, it just didn’t feel plausible. Like, I mean, Africa is run out of the United States. They don’t even really come to Africa for live events. You know, like, you start telling yourself all these things, and my goal is not necessarily to, make young kids come and wrestle. Like, that’s not the goal, but my goal is more to let them know that you can dream big and it’s okay and it’s possible.”

On the origins of his WWE character: “That’s just what comes with the territory of building a character. A lot of people go out there and pretend to be wrestlers and pretend to be, you know, something they’re not. But for me, it’s like, how much of a human being can I put into this one character? Let me have that natural cadence of a Nigerian man. Like, what does a Nigerian man who is like, you know, egotistical, poised and all that, you know, how does he fit into the wrestling meta? I think I’ve been able to figure that out.”

Featured below, courtesy of BBC Sport on X, are some excerpts from the above interview with Oba Femi.

RELATED NEWS: Another WWE Title Contender Injured During Holiday Tour, Feared To Have Suffered Concussion