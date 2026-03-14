Oba Femi believes his move from WWE NXT to the main roster has gone exactly as planned.

After being called up to WWE SmackDown earlier this year, Femi recently spoke with TVInsider about adjusting to life on WWE’s main roster. While he admitted that the schedule now involves far more travel than his time in NXT, he said the larger stages and audiences have made the transition worthwhile.

“I was able to translate to the main roster effortlessly, seamlessly. The crowd has been behind me. They know my schtick. They know what I do. ‘The Ruler’ is here to stay on the main roster.”

Since debuting on the main roster during the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, Femi has quickly built momentum with several televised victories. He has already picked up wins over names such as The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Kit Wilson.

When asked if anyone on the roster has taken on a mentor role since he began traveling with WWE full-time, Femi said he doesn’t currently have a specific veteran guiding him on the road. However, he credited WWE Performance Center coach Matt Bloom for being an important voice during his development. He also pointed to Ivar of the War Raiders as another wrestler who has offered support.

Despite the hype surrounding his call-up, Femi said he does not feel additional pressure now that he is performing on a bigger stage. According to the rising WWE star, his success comes from sticking with the same formula that worked for him in NXT.

“The same thing that brought me to the dance is the same thing I’m doing here.”

With early wins under his belt and growing crowd reactions, Femi appears determined to prove that the confidence surrounding his main roster arrival is well earned.