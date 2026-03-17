Oba Femi is ready to conquer the conquerer on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Ahead of his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 42 in April, Oba Femi spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri for an in-depth interview on his SHAK Wrestling YouTube channel.

During the discussion, the former two-time NXT World Champion spoke about his hunger level in WWE, how the company’s trust in him is well-deserved and how the odds are good that he’ll become WWE Champion before he turns 30.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how WWE’s trust in him is well-deserved: “Well, it’s very good. At the end of the day, those old guys, they’re doing their thing. They’re killing it but at the same time, father time always wins. A lot of them are 44, 45, 46, they’re on their way out. They have one foot out of the door. This is a time for someone like The Ruler to come in and take their place, fulfill destiny. I’ve built the trust with them, I’ve built the equity in NXT with everything I did with the NXT Championship, all those classic matches I had. When they’ve seen the body of work, they’re like, ‘Okay, we have something here.’ I think it’s good that they’re putting that trust in me because I think it’s well deserved.”

On possibly being a champion before he turns 30: “I think the odds are very high, they’re stacked in my favor. Like I said, I’m young. I’m spry. I’m ready. I’m hungry. I’m hungrier than a lot of these 47 year olds, I’ll tell you that. I think we’re going to see that happen very soon because it’s not just me too. It’s me, it’s Bron, it’s Dominik. There’s so much going on right now when it comes to the young talent.”

During the March 16 episode of WWE Raw, Oba Femi laid out Brock Lesnar. Later in the show, it was announced that Lesnar vs. Femi will take place at WrestleMania 42.