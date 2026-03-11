WWE newcomer Oba Femi has hinted that he would welcome the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar, and even suggested he could be the one to bring the legendary superstar’s career to an end.

Femi was called up to WWE’s main roster earlier this year and has quickly become one of the rising names fans want to see tested against top-level competition. During a recent interview with TV Insider, the powerhouse acknowledged the buzz surrounding a potential clash with the seven-time WWE Champion.

“What a run for him. He had two separate runs, and they’ve both been fantastic. It would be really cool to face him. I know the fans have been asking for that match. It’s going to happen one day soon.”

Femi continued by praising Lesnar’s dominance across both WWE and UFC, while also suggesting that a match between them could be the perfect way to cap off Lesnar’s legendary career.

“What a run he has had — UFC champion, multiple time WWE champion, Royal Rumble winner, dominance. What a way to cap it off by facing ‘The Ruler.’”

Speculation about Lesnar’s future has intensified in recent months. Reports in December suggested the former UFC Champion is planning to retire this year after another brief run with WWE.

Fueling the rumors further, Paul Heyman recently announced that Lesnar will issue an open challenge at WrestleMania 42. Several names have been rumored as potential opponents, with Femi among the talents fans are hoping to see answer the challenge.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, Lesnar is scheduled to appear on WWE Raw where he will reportedly wait for someone from the locker room to step up and face him.

However, WrestleMania may not necessarily be the final chapter. WWE is also set to hold SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lesnar’s hometown, which many believe could be the location for his official retirement match.

Interestingly, Lesnar and Femi already crossed paths earlier this year during the Men’s Royal Rumble match, where the two briefly stood face-to-face in the ring.

Do you think Oba Femi should be the one to face Brock Lesnar if the WWE legend is truly nearing retirement?