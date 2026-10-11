Oba Femi appears to have his sights set on Roman Reigns following WWE Money in the Bank 2026.

“The Ruler” picked up another impressive victory at Saturday night’s premium live event in New Orleans, Louisiana, defeating Bronson Reed in singles competition.

Following the show, Femi appeared on the Money in the Bank post-show panel to discuss his victory and what could be next for him in WWE.

During the discussion, Big E asked Femi whether there was anyone remaining on the roster he had yet to conquer that he would like to face.

Before Femi could respond, fans in attendance began chanting “OTC,” making it clear they wanted to see him square off against Roman Reigns.

Femi acknowledged the chants by pointing his microphone toward the crowd before delivering a direct message to the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

“Tribal Chief. No more running. It’s about that time,” Femi declared.

Reigns was also victorious at Money in the Bank, successfully defending his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the opening match of the evening.

With both men coming off victories in New Orleans, Femi has now publicly put Reigns on notice regarding a potential future showdown.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.