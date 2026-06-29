It’s official.

Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar have a date.

A date in hell.

The post-Night Of Champions 2026 episode of WWE Raw took place, kicking off at a special start-time of 6/5c in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and kicking off the road to the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event in August.

During the June 29 episode of Raw on Netflix, Oba Femi kicked off the show for his 2026 King of the Ring victory celebration.

While in the ring with his crown in-hand, Femi was confronted by the returning Brock Lesnar, whom he ultimately challenged to finally settle the score. With each holding a victory over the other, Femi wants to finally have the rubber match.

Lesnar would go on to accept, however he made it clear that their date with destiny will take place inside Hell In A Cell.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III inside Hell In A Cell will take place at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which goes down at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. on August 1 and August 2.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.