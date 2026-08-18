WWE is reportedly moving toward a major showdown between Oba Femi and Bron Breakker.

As things currently stand, Femi vs. Breakker is being planned for the upcoming WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event special on September 6.

The build toward the match is expected to begin during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw from Buffalo, New York. Paul Heyman is also expected to be involved in segments setting up the potential clash between the two powerhouses.

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes has already been announced for Sunday Night’s Main Event. Trick Williams is also scheduled to be involved in a match featuring rapper Lil Yachty.

The September 6 event will mark WWE’s first-ever Sunday Night’s Main Event. The show takes place from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with an 8 p.m. ET start time.

UPDATE: WWE has officially announced Femi vs. Breakker for 9/6.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.

OBA FEMI vs BRON BREAKKER 🍿 Sunday Night's Main Event!!! pic.twitter.com/i01E1CvvX2 — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)