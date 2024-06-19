The next challenger for the NXT North American Championship has been announced.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, arguably the best NXT North American Champion ever confronted the reigning champion.

Although a date was never announced, Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee is set as the next showdown for the NXT North American Championship.

The two, along with Joe Coffey of Gallus, competed in a triple-threat title tilt at the recent NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, however it was Coffey who took the pin in the match.

On the 6/18 episode of NXT on USA, Femi agreed to give Lee a one-on-one crack at the gold, with one condition.

If Wes Lee comes up short in his attempt to capture the title this time, he will never receive a NXT North American Championship opportunity as long as Oba Femi is the champion.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.