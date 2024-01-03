Your latest WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament winner has arrived.

Oba Femi defeated Riley Osborne in the finals of the latest annual NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament on this week’s special New Year’s Evil episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

The bout saw Femi dominate nearly from beginning to end, with Osborne only getting one offensive flurry near the end of the bout.

With the win, Oba Femi has earned himself a contract for a guaranteed future NXT World Championship opportunity.