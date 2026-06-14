Octagon Jr. has issued a statement after suffering an injury during recent AAA tapings.

The AAA star was injured during the AAA Noche de los Grandes television tapings after taking a tornado DDT from Joaquin Wilde and landing on his head. The scary moment immediately raised concern among fans and those backstage.

Taking to social media, Octagon Jr. shared an update on his condition while posting a photo of himself in a hospital room wearing a neck brace. He expressed gratitude to WWE, AAA, medical personnel, friends, and fans who have supported him throughout the ordeal.

“THANK YOU VERY MUCH! to WWE and AAA, all the fans, friends, fighters and all the staff who have been keeping up with the situation I have been living and who have shown me their support in its entirety in this episode of my life,” he wrote. “I want to give a very special thank you to Doctor Orozco who was watching over my day, afternoon, night and his team who from the very beginning treated me as if I were his son.”

Despite the setback, Octagon Jr. remained optimistic about his recovery and took time to thank his family, particularly his wife, for being by his side during the difficult situation.

“And thank you so much to the family that has been at the foot of the canyon and I feel so blessed to have the love and support of my wife who does not hesitate to take the first flight to be with me seeing that this was very bad,” he continued. “Thank you God for this opportunity, I will come back stronger than ever.”

The message was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow wrestlers, as Octagon Jr. vowed to make a full recovery and return to action stronger than before.