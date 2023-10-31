The viewership numbers are in for the October 30th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the episode drew 1,390,000 viewers on average and scored a rating of 0.43 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down 6% in viewership from the October 23rd episode (1,476,000) and a 5% drop in the key demo (0.46). The red-brand had some stiff competition as it went up against Game 3 of the World Series, which pulled in over 8.1 million viewers, as well as Monday Night Football (Raiders vs. Lions), which averaged 15.2 million viewers.

This was the go-home edition of Raw ahead of this Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on all WWE news and stories.

