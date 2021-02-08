During her interview with Chris Van Vliet, ODB revealed the origins of her wrestling name. Here’s what she had to say:

Well, actually, my first taste of wrestling — do you remember back in WWF days, it the very first Tough Enough back in 2000? I was like, ‘Oh my God! An easy way to get in wrestling! So I sent in my my tape, and my brother was like, ‘You need a cool name. You need a name that eventually, people will chant. Jesse’s not going to really be powerful.’ And he’s like, ‘One Dirty Bitch, ODB!’ And I didn’t even think about the Wu-Tang Clan, Ol’ Dirty Bastard. So then I did it, and I made a nice little cool video. And they sent me to New York, and I made it to the Top 20 but I didn’t make it on the show, obviously. But I’m so glad I didn’t, because who knows what I would’ve been up to right now if I had been a reality star.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T 411Mania.