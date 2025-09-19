— Ridge Holland made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV, attacking Mike Santana. The WWE EVOLVE star showed up after Santana’s win over AJZ, during which Santana called out Trick Williams and promised to take him down at Bound For Glory.

Before he could say more, Holland blindsided Santana and laid him out with an elevated DDT, leaving him down in the ring.

.@Santana_Proud was in the midst of sending the TNA World Champion a message when he was BLINDSIDED by @RidgeWWE from @WWENXT! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/7Kijj1MRoG pic.twitter.com/XLK3pRjJDV — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 19, 2025

— ODB made an appearance on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV, where she was shown in the crowd during Thursday’s broadcast. McKenzie Mitchell acknowledged the former Knockouts Champion on commentary.

The TNA alumna is a former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Her last match for the company took place at IPWF Throwback Throwdown III – Rival Survival in 2022.

— You can check out the updated lineup for the September 26th TNA Victory Road pay-per-view event below:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Ash by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich

Special Guest Referee: Indi Hartwell

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Myron Reed

* TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance vs. The IInspiration

* Moose vs. Mustafa Ali

— You can also check out the updated lineup for the October 12th TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view event below:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Team 3D

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Ash By Elegance OR Masha Slamovich vs. Indi Hartwell

* Hardcore War: The System vs. Order 4