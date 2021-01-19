Pro-wrestling star ODB revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vilet that she’ll be stepping back into the ring with IMPACT Wrestling, and will be attending their next set of tapings in Nashville. She also discusses some of the key opponents she’s looking forward to facing. Highlights are below.

Confirms that she’s returning to IMPACT Wrestling:

“I am actually getting back in the ring. So IMPACT obviously called me and that’s the cool thing about stuff, I’ve never burnt a bridge in wrestling. Yeah, we all have our bad moments and stuff and whatever you want to when you want to tell everyone to go F themselves. IMPACT was awesome, TNA was my home and they buzzed me and every time I’m like ‘Oh gosh. Oh boy, here we go’. But they were like ‘Hey, do you want to come back and see what happens? And possibly bring the food truck?’ So that’s my ultimate goal, to actually drive my ODB’s Meat and Greet into a stadium and kick some ass.”

On future possible matchups:

“I see that Jazz is there. No one’s ever seen me and Jazz go at it on TV. And Jordynne Grace is another good one and Taya. I love how the Knockouts are still going as the Knockouts, you know what I mean? They’re all so different and they’re keeping it good. I just love all those girls. They’re a lot younger than me but that will be fun.”

Check out the interview below.