The great ODB recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics regarding her illustrious career, including how she was contacted by WWE for an appearance in the Royal Rumble but that someone “upper” made sure that the appearance did not end up happening. Check out ODB’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says she was contacted by WWE for a Royal Rumble appearance, but things eventually did not work out:

You know, with WWE, yeah, I always wanted to go there and maybe because, you know, you got the [Royal] Rumble. I did get a call for the Rumble but it didn’t work out. They wanted me but of course a person upper… someone turned it down. But I did get a couple calls.

How frustrating it was during her time at OVW and what WWE’s presentation of the women’s division has been:

Yeah, it was frustrating when I was at OVW. I’m not getting paid so I had to bartend on the side or bounce at a bar while everyone else is, you know, getting like $750 a week I think they were back then and then, you’d have these girls that didn’t know about wrestling. I mean it really didn’t get to me that much because I’m like, ah, I’m not gonna be that person, you know? I’m just like, whatever. That’s what they’re looking for now… Got a little frustrating but I just used it more and I just said, well, I’ll just keep doing me… but for some reason, they just never… Nowadays, it’s like they’re all different which is good. It’s always weird. They always do, one year, they want sexiness and that’s all they want. Another year, they want, you know, big bad chicks with tattoos, colored hair and sh*t, you know? You never know [ODB laughed].

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)