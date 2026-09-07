WWE experienced a pair of apparent miscues during Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia.

The first occurred ahead of the six-woman tag team match featuring Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley against Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab.

Flair and Bliss were already in the ring when Paxley began making her entrance. As she approached the stage, Kelly Kelly’s name and entrance graphics briefly appeared on the arena video screen.

The partially distorted graphic disappeared almost immediately, suggesting that WWE’s production team may have accidentally triggered the wrong entrance package. Although it lasted only a moment, the apparent error was visible during the broadcast.

Kelly Kelly is currently signed to a WWE Legends deal after returning to the company in a full-time capacity on April 8, 2025. Her most recent televised match took place in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble, which was won by Ronda Rousey.

That wasn’t the only awkward moment spotted by viewers during the match.

At one point, Flair and Michin appeared to wait in the middle of the ring while Cargill made her way into position for a tag. Flair could be heard shouting, “Come on,” seemingly urging Cargill to get onto the apron and continue the planned sequence.

Cargill’s team ultimately went on to win the match despite the apparent timing issue.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results 9/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.