Odyssey Jones has responded to domestic violence allegations.

After gaining some steam on the WWE main roster alongside The New Day months ago, the big-man WWE Superstar was quickly pulled from television after domestic violence allegations surfaced.

On January 11, the pro wrestling star released a video via Instagram to address the accusations, stating the following:

“My name is Omari Palmer, aka Odyssey Jones. First and foremost, I’d like to thank Jesus Christ, my lord and Savior, for giving me the strength to get through these difficult times. As always, all glory to God. Secondly, I would like to say Happy New Year and I wish you all a great and safe 2025. I’m making this video to address the false allegations. These false claims are coming from a party that I used to prior engage with I apologize for taking so long for addressing these false claims. But I had to patiently wait to get an injunction set in place to protect my family, my friends, and myself. I’m currently taking legal action against said party, so I can’t speak too much more on it, but there will be more information to come. With that being said, I would like to thank the WWE for the amazing opportunity they’ve given me in my life. I thank you so much for bringing me on. I’d like to thank all the coaches I’ve worked with over the years for helping me work on my craft and grow my craft and grow as a person. I’d also like to thank management and creative for putting me in a position for success, as well as thank the fans for the support that you have given me, not only today, but all the way back in day one. With all that being said, the journey continues. I’m ready to get back to doing what I love to do. I am accepting bookings in 2025, and I thank you all for your support and for your time. I’m wishing you nothing but blessing and love, baby. Big O out.”