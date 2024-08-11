After making a big impact on last week’s WWE Raw, next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show will also feature Odyssey Jones.

Following his appearance on last week’s show where he helped out Kofi Kingston and a reluctant Xavier Woods against The Final Testament, Jones has been announced for the August 12 episode of the show.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for Monday’s show.

* Rhea Ripley to open the show

* Odyssey Jones to appear

* Carlito vs. Damian Priest

* Randy Orton to appear

* Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

* American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis)