Tony Schiavone missed the January 8th edition of AEW Dynamite, which led to some speculation that he had been suspended from the company after a now-deleted tweet pertaining to NJPW commentator Chris Charlton.

On the latest edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, Schiavone revealed that his wife was getting hip replacement surgery. He said,

“Couldn’t have been it, no. No, as a matter of fact, she got out of the hospital on Wednesday, and so I just let her walk home from the hospital instead of picking her up, and I went to TV and got suspended. But she made it home about six hours later.”

Of course, Schiavone is being sarcastic with his response here. Schiavone added that his wife, Lois, is recovering well.

Omari Palmer (Odyssey Jones in WWE) has been granted an order of protection against his former partner.

While WWE never publicly commented on the reason for Palmer’s release, it is said that they became aware of domestic violence allegations against him.

Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling posted the order of protection, which you can view below:

“In his petition to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orange County, Florida, however, Palmer alleged he was the target of multiple incidents of harassment and threats from his ex-partner, stemming from an incident on a cruise ship in May 2024, which he says included physical attacks against him. Palmer claimed, according to court filings, that his ex-partner’s behavior was escalating and that he felt he was in “imminent danger”

The Florida court on September 6, 2024, first granted Palmer a temporary injunction for protection against dating violence, a court order intended to restrict contact or proximity with the person named in the petition, often in response to allegations of abuse or harassment. Judge Alison A. Kerestes has since extended the order twice: first for two months on September 17, through November 17, 2024, and then again last Monday, January 6, 2025, for an additional three years, into early 2028.”

The petition goes on to describe multiple incidents where Palmer was allegedly attacked. One of those took place in December 2023 at a hotel in Ft. Lauderdale.