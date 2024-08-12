Odyssey Jones is excited for his follow-up appearance tonight after his impactful WWE Raw television return last Monday night.

The friend of The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, who helped he and a reluctant Xavier Woods on the August 5 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program surfaced on social media with a video hyping his advertised return on tonight’s show.

“What it do, WWE Universe? It’s your boy, the big man in the WWE, a.k.a. Odyssey Jones, and I just got the word that tomorrow night, August 12th on Monday Night Raw, I am making my debut in Austin, Texas,” Jones stated in a video shared via X.

Jones continued, “Yes sir! So like they say, baby, everything is bigger in Texas. So Austin, y’all better show up and show out, and everyone watching better get your popcorn ready because Big O is about to put on a show.”

Last week, Jones created some buzz for himself with his brief appearance, which included an impressive double side-slam on AOP duo Akam and Rezar.

