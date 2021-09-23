During his appearance on After The Bell, Odyssey Jones noted that Austin Theory helped him out tremendously during their dark matches together. Here’s what he had to say:

The dark matches, there is just so much more energy, even compared to the Breakout Tournament. The dark matches have a weird intimacy to it. We just kind of play with things….I’m fortunate, a lot of my dark matches were with Austin Theory. He’s a prodigy, the kid is the truth. He’s awesome and working with him was definitely good for me. I haven’t even been working [in wrestling] for three years yet, so for me that’s a lot. To go to the back, the feedback is different because there’s not a lot of people on the [main] roster my size who are working my way, so the feedback is a bit different.

