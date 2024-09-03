Another update has surfaced regarding the random WWE disappearance of Odyssey Jones in mid-push.

As noted, it was noticed that Jones’ profile had been removed from the active WWE roster page at the company’s official website, WWE.com.

The discovery was an interesting one, as Jones had just recently resurfaced on WWE Raw with a big push as part of The New Day group with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

According to a new update from Fightful, Jones was removed from WWE programming and all creative for the company going forward when domestic violence allegations surrounding Jones came to light.

There has not been any word regarding a possible arrest of Jones for the alleged incident, and talent was not made aware of WWE’s findings about his personal situation.

We will keep you posted.