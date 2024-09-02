WWE has removed Odyssey Jones from the roster page on their official website.

After recently resurfacing on WWE programming on the August 5 episode of WWE Raw, Jones made a splash with a double side-slam of The Authors of Pain at the same time.

Following the return, which garnered a solid buzz within the pro wrestling community, Jones returned to compete alongside The New Day the next week on WWE Raw as well.

There is genuine surprise within the company upon learning of Jones removal from the active WWE.com roster page.

It’s worth noting that Jones is not listed on the Alumni section of the WWE website. That is generally the case when a talent parts ways with the company.

We will keep you posted.