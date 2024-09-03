Don’t expect to see Odyssey Jones back on WWE programming any time soon.

Possibly ever.

As noted, Jones was removed from the roster page at WWE.com, and subsequent reports from Fightful Select and WRKD Wrestling noted that Jones was removed from WWE programming and factored out of creative for the company going forward.

It was reported that WWE just recently became aware of a domestic violence incident involving Jones from back in July.

In another update, Bryan Alvarez at F4WOnline.com is reporting that although it was never publicly announced, Jones has been released from the company.

“There has not been a press release or anything like that,” Alvarez said. “But I’ve been told Odyssey Jones is fired.”

He added, “There are rumors online, also from Fightful, that it was a domestic violence allegation. Apparently no arrests at this point but I was told fired. So, that’s it for Odyssey Jones.”