Enzo Amore may have once tried to steal the spotlight at WWE Survivor Series 2018, but these days, he has no desire to return to the company.

Speaking with Tim Rivera, the former WWE Superstar made it clear that a comeback isn’t in the cards. He said,

“I don’t need to do this s*** again. Even if God puts it in my future — I’m not saying I’d take it. I’ve got this, okay? I work for f****** Fourth Rope, bro. I work for Westside Gunn. My s*** is tight, bro. We’re doing all right.”

Enzo was released by WWE in January 2018 after being accused of sexual assault and subsequently stripped of the Cruiserweight Championship. He has since stated that the company let him go not because of the allegations themselves, but because he hadn’t informed them ahead of time — something he insists he was unaware of until after his release.

Nikki Bella is set to make her return to WWE RAW later tonight, but the announcement hasn’t come without controversy. Former WWE Superstar Odyssey Jones has publicly criticized the company’s decision to bring Bella back, calling out what he perceives as a double standard.

Jones, who was promoted to RAW in early 2024 but released shortly afterward following domestic violence allegations — which he has consistently denied — took to Twitter to question WWE’s apparent willingness to welcome Bella back under similar circumstances. For what it’s worth, Jones has now deleted his tweet.

In 2024, Nikki’s then-husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Chigvintsev later alleged that Nikki had been the aggressor. Nikki has since addressed the situation on a recent episode of her podcast The Nikki and Brie Show, firmly denying any dishonesty. She said,

“Where I have a hard time — and I was like, ‘I’m going to kill this sh*t’ — is just how everyone’s making it like I’m guilty. I lost. I was a liar. I haven’t lied about one thing, and I’m going to just make that clear. I have not lied about one thing.”

While WWE has yet to reveal what Nikki will be doing on RAW, speculation is already swirling that her return could be tied to the rumored WWE Evolution 2 pay-per-view.

R-Truth’s return to WWE has stirred debate among fans, with many questioning whether he was ever truly released or if his exit was part of a long-term storyline.

Weighing in on the speculation, WWE host Jackie Redmond took to Twitter to share her thoughts, stating that the specifics of Truth’s departure don’t matter and that fans should simply celebrate his return.

R-Truth responded to Redmond’s post, expressing his gratitude for her perspective and agreeing that the focus should be on the fact that he’s back.

In early June, Truth announced on Twitter that WWE had opted not to renew his contract, effectively confirming his release.

However, despite fan theories suggesting it was all part of a larger plan, reports indicate that Truth’s release was legitimate and not a scripted storyline—though internal decisions eventually led to his comeback.