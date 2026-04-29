That’s a picture wrap on the NXT career of WWE Superstar Ricky Saints.

Following the conclusion of the April 28 episode of NXT on CW, the former AEW star once known as Ricky Starks delivered an off-air promo to bid farewell to NXT ahead of his WWE main roster debut later this week.

Saints stated the following:

I should be thanking you. I should be thanking the people in the production truck. All of them. February 7, I stood up there and I talked my stuff, and you guys welcomed me and you chanted ‘Ricky Starks’, and you made sure I remembered who I was. On the 11th, I had my match, and then a few months after that, I won the North American Championship. I want you to understand something, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into when I came here, but you welcomed me.

I’d be lying if I said this was all a very easy transition, but it was not and that is okay, that’s how it gets sometimes, but at the end of the day, I came out here, I busted my ass, I made sure that I did what was needed for business. You guys repaid me with love, with stroke, with buying the shirts, with all of that. I don’t think that I would even get this far had it not been for the people here, and definitely for the people in the back.

So, if this is the last time that you may see me in this NXT ring, then thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I would hope that this Friday on SmackDown, I would hope that you’d watch me there too.