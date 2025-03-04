WWE taped their usual pair of matches for thi week’s episode of WWE Main Event, as well as a match for WWE Speed on X, prior to the live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Featured below is a complete recap of the off-air happenings from the 3/3 event from Dave M. of PWInsider.com.

Raw Live Notes:

Alicia Taylor announced that it was sold out!

The arena was packed and the merchandise stands were beyond busy.

WWE Main Event:

Cruz Del Toro lost to Pete Dunne.

Zoey Stark lost to Dakota Kai.

WWE Speed:

Katana Chance lost to Sol Ruca.

WWE Raw:

The crowd was really into the CM Punk Seth Rollins brawl. It was really loud live.

When they showed Kansas City arena….lots of booing.

Grayson Waller (who is gold in the mic) really got the crowd going with his trashing the Buffalo Bills and josh Allen. Dion Dawkins who was in attendance kept motioning for him to come down and face hime and led a huge MVP chant.

Jay Uso YEET Buffalo Sabres shirt exclusive for tonight

The most over were Rhea, Bron and the whole Punk/Rollins angle.

Every time they showed Cena or Rock on a video they were extensively booed.

People were shocked by the Women’s title change as no one expected it. People around me thought that Jade was going to come out, but she was nowhere all night.

After IYO won, she spent a long time in the ring with the title. She was walking around ringside, but some employee kept trying to get here to walk in the back.

No dark match or return date announced.