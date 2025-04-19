The action got started inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Friday night before the USA Network and Netflix cameras began rolling.

First chants of the night cam after ring announcer Mark Nash hyped up the crowd. They were Let’s Go Cena-Cena Sucks.

It almost sounded like the crowd booed when they were announcing the cards tonight and called Cody’s name. Very curious.

Dark match: Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Carter and Chance win

Light chants for Piper Niven, otherwise the crowd is really quiet for this. ZERO heat for the hot tag that was actually built pretty well.

5 minutes to show time and the arena remains about 75-80% capacity. That’s still a lot of people, but disappointing for mania standards. Right side is 40% full, left side about 85% full .

