Billy K. and PWInsider.com shared the following off-air notes and pre-show dark match results from the March 18 taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Match 1) Kendall Grey and Brinley Reece defeated Lainey Reid and Arianna Grace when Kendall made Lainey tap to a grapevined ankle lock. Shiloh Hill had a promo discussing his time on LFG. Anthony Luke would interrupt and come to the ring and the two would come to words before brawling with Shiloh getting the upper hand. Match 2) Uriah Conners with Kale Dixon defeated Bronco Nima with Lucien Price when he countered a move attempt by Bronco into a small package pin.

