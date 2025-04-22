WWE held a pair of dark matches before the annual Raw After Mania special episode of WWE Raw got started at 8/7c live on Netflix on Monday night, April 21, 2025 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured below are pre-show dark match results and notes from Dave Scherer of PWInsider.com:
Just got to T-Mobile arena.
Ludwig Kaiser beat Joaquin Wilde. Kaiser got cheered.
Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne beat the Creed Brothers in a really solid match that had minimal crowd heat. A shame, both teams are really good