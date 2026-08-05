Lola Vice appears to have wrapped up her WWE NXT run.

Following the August 4 edition of WWE NXT, Lola Vice seemingly bid farewell to the WWE Performance Center crowd after falling to Kendal Grey in the night’s Underground Match.

Grey handed Vice her first loss in NXT Underground competition, ending her undefeated streak. Although she came up short, Vice showed respect after the match by raising Grey’s hand as the broadcast went off the air.

After NXT concluded, Vice addressed the live crowd and thanked the fans for their support. She also left her gloves in the ring, a gesture often associated with the end of a chapter. Before speaking, Vice was greeted by her real-life boyfriend, Damian Priest, who made a surprise appearance to embrace her in the ring.

The Performance Center crowd responded with a loud “Thank you, Lola!” chant as Vice delivered what appeared to be a farewell speech.

Vice is reportedly expected to move to WWE’s main roster, with SmackDown believed to be her destination. The former NXT Women’s Champion also previously held the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 8/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.