As noted, WWE has announced the WrestleMania 41 Fallout will take place on May 10, 2025, when WWE Backlash: St. Louis comes to the Enterprise Center in Missouri.

Following the initial release of the news from Paul “Triple H” Levesque on social media, the company issued an official press release with all of the details, including information on how to register now for a special online pre-sale for tickets to the 5/10 premium live event.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.