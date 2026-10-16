The official cause of death for former AEW star PAC has been revealed.

According to a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, passed away as a result of bronchial asthma. His death has officially been ruled as natural.

The New York Post was the first to report the medical examiner’s findings.

AEW announced the passing of the 40-year-old wrestling veteran on Sunday, September 27, just one day after he competed at the company’s All Out 2026 pay-per-view.

PAC wrestled Andrade El Idolo in the opening match of the September 26 event, which would ultimately be his final match.

As noted earlier today, AEW unveiled an updated AEW Full Gear 2026 logo with multiple subtle tributes to PAC.