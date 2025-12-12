A new wave of hype hit the Street Fighter movie this week, and it’s coming straight from the world of pro wrestling.

The studio behind the upcoming live-action adaptation has dropped a full teaser video and 17 new character posters, giving fans their first official look at Cody Rhodes as Guile and Roman Reigns as Akuma.

Rhodes steps into the role with a near frame-perfect Guile presentation, complete with the iconic blonde flattop, green tank, dog tags, and classic camo trousers.

Rhodes absolutely looks ripped from the game.

Reigns, meanwhile, is shown in full Akuma form, sporting fiery red hair, the signature prayer-bead necklace, and the menacing aura fans would expect. The early design work leans heavily toward authenticity, with both men looking startlingly close to their video game counterparts.

NJPW standout Hirooki Goto is also confirmed for the film, appearing in the poster drop as E. Honda.

Beyond the wrestling names, the production rolled out the rest of its stacked ensemble:

* Noah Centineo as Ken Masters

* Andrew Koji as Ryu

* Callina Liang as Chun-Li

* David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

* Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

* Eric André as Don Sauvage

* Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim

* Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog

The full lineup and teaser appear to signal that the studio is leaning heavily into faithful game-to-screen adaptations, something longtime Street Fighter fans and wrestling fans alike will no doubt appreciate.

Street Fighter is due out in theaters on October 16, 2026.

