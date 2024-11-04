Leila Grey is a Baddie.

And now she has a song to go with the name.

Grey was formerly part of Jade Cargill’s ‘Baddies’ group during her run in All Elite Wrestling before jumping-ship to WWE and joining forces with Bianca Belair.

The AEW and ROH women’s wrestling star released the official music video for her first single dubbed, “Baddie,” via her official YouTube channel and other social media outlets.

Watch the official music video for “Leila Grey – Baddie” via the YouTube player embedded below.