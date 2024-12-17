The promotional push for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 has begun.

On Tuesday, WWE released the official promotional poster for the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special event scheduled for January 7, 2025.

The poster features WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez prominently featured front-and-center, with Giulia, Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo in the background.

A special online pre-sale is in progress now for tickets to the event scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California on January 7.

You can participate by using the pre-sale code NXTLIVE at AXS.com.

Make sure to join us here on 1/7 for live WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 results coverage.